MP Dilith Jayaweera engages in discussions with Australian politicians

MP Dilith Jayaweera engages in discussions with Australian politicians

May 22, 2026   02:46 pm

Leader of the Sarvajana Balaya and Member of Parliament Dilith Jayaweera has shared details of an official engagement with several prominent Australian politicians, highlighting a recent interaction at the Parliament of Victoria, Australia.

In a post on ‘X’, MP Jayaweera said he held discussions with MP Evan Mulholland at the Parliament of Victoria, as well as MP Beverley McArthur, who serves as Leader of the Opposition for the Western Victoria Region in the Parliament of Victoria. 

He noted that the conversation focused on how democratic systems have changed at the most granular level, describing the perspectives shared as “indeed inspiring”.

“There are a lot of learnings to be taken back to Sri Lanka, and a lot of learnings to share from our domestic experiences,” he noted.

MP Jayaweera expressed appreciation to both leaders and their respective teams for the hospitality and camaraderie extended throughout the engagement.

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