Motorists urged to exercise caution on expressways amid adverse weather

The Road Development Authority (RDA) has urged motorists to pay close attention to the cautionary messages displayed on electronic signboards when driving on expressways amid the ongoing heavy rainfall.

Due to the adverse weather conditions, motorists are advised to drive with their vehicle headlights on and maintain a speed limit of 60 kilometers per hour.

The RDA further advises drivers to keep a safe distance between vehicles and to exercise caution when applying brakes, as sudden braking may cause vehicles to skid, potentially leading to accidents on expressways.