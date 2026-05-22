Opposition request Speaker for urgent parliamentary debate on rupee crisis

Opposition request Speaker for urgent parliamentary debate on rupee crisis

May 22, 2026   04:34 pm

Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa stated that he, along with other party leaders, met the Speaker of Parliament, Jagath Wickramaratne, and requested an urgent parliamentary debate on the prevailing rupee crisis.

In a post on X, Sajith Premadasa stated that the rupee is under “tremendous pressure” and claimed there are currently no clear answers or plans to address the situation.

He further added that the public deserves honesty and immediate action before the situation worsens.

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