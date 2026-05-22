Angunakolapelassa Prison inmate dies from illness amid fever outbreak

Angunakolapelassa Prison inmate dies from illness amid fever outbreak

May 22, 2026   06:15 pm

The Department of Prisons says an inmate detained at the Angunakolapelassa Prison has died following hospitalization due to a sudden illness.

A spokesperson for the Department stated that the 45-year-old inmate died yesterday (21) after being admitted to the Angunakolapelassa Regional Hospital on advice of the prison medical officer due to an illness.

However, the actual cause of the inmate’s death has not yet been determined, officials said.

Meanwhile, the Prison Media Spokesperson told Ada Derana that a viral fever has been spreading among inmates in one of the prison wards at Angunakolapelassa Prison.

Eight inmates who contracted the fever were initially admitted to the Angunakolapelassa Regional Hospital for initial treatment and were subsequently transferred to the Hambantota District General Hospital for further inpatient treatment.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the inmate’s death is linked to the viral fever, while the health officials have launched an investigation into the incident.

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