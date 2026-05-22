21 Sri Lankans deported from UAE over alleged criminal links

21 Sri Lankans deported from UAE over alleged criminal links

May 22, 2026   09:52 pm

A group of 21 Sri Lankan nationals, who had been accused of various crimes in Sri Lanka and had fled to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), have been deported back to the country today (22) after being detained by UAE’s security authorities, Ada Derana reporter said.

The group had been arrested for allegedly possessing drone footage, missile-related videos, and photographs from Middle Eastern conflict zones on their mobile phones. They had reportedly been held in remand custody in the UAE before being deported.

The group includes two women, while the remaining 19 are men residing in different parts of Sri Lanka.

They were deported from Sharjah onboard AirAsia flights G9-587 and G9-502, which had reached Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) at around 2.30 a.m. today. 

However, due to severe rainy weather conditions in the Katunayake area, the flights were diverted to Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport.

Following an improvement in weather conditions, both flights departed from Mattala and arrived at BIA at around 8.10 a.m. the same day.

Ten individuals were brought in onboard G9-587, including residents from Colombo, Minuwangoda, Gampaha, Ragama, Anuradhapura, Embilipitiya, and Negombo. 

The remaining eleven individuals arrived onboard flight G9-502, including residents from Colombo, Marawila, Puttalam, Wariyapola, Dehiwala, and one Sri Lankan expatriate previously residing in the UAE.

After recording statements at the airport by officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the group was handed over to the respective police stations for further legal proceedings.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President AKD assures country will not face another economic collapse like in 2022 (English)

President AKD assures country will not face another economic collapse like in 2022 (English)

President AKD assures country will not face another economic collapse like in 2022 (English)

Opposition parties convene to discuss rising economic pressure from rupee depreciation (English)

Opposition parties convene to discuss rising economic pressure from rupee depreciation (English)

Opposition requests for an all-party conference to discuss current economic concerns (English)

Opposition requests for an all-party conference to discuss current economic concerns (English)

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Prices of imported items could rise by 25% amid rupee depreciation: CLA (English)

Prices of imported items could rise by 25% amid rupee depreciation: CLA (English)

Govt. to prioritise rural roads, drinking water supply and waste management in next budget (English)

Govt. to prioritise rural roads, drinking water supply and waste management in next budget (English)

Govt says exchange rate fluctuations can't be controlled overnight; Opp. warns of interest rate hike (English)

Govt says exchange rate fluctuations can't be controlled overnight; Opp. warns of interest rate hike (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin