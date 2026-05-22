US Dollar selling rate eases below Rs. 340 after recent sharp surge

At the close of interbank transactions today (22), it was observed that the selling rate of the US dollar at several commercial banks had fallen below the Rs. 340 mark.

The Sri Lankan rupee, which had been rapidly depreciating against the US dollar over the past few days, showed significant volatility.

The highest point was recorded yesterday (21), when the selling rate of a US dollar rose to Rs. 354, marking an increase of Rs. 12 compared to the previous day.

Accordingly, the selling rates of the US dollar at several leading commercial banks this afternoon were as follows: