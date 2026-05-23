Flood warning for Attanagalu Oya basin extended by 48 hours

The Department of Irrigation says the flood warning issued for the Attanagalu Oya basin under at 5.30 a.m. yesterday (22) has been extended for the next 48 hours.

Accordingly, residents living in low-lying areas of the Attanagalu Oya basin and motorists travelling through flood-prone areas have been requested to remain highly vigilant, according to Director of Hydrology and Disaster Management of the Department, Engineer L.S. Sooriyabandara.

Disaster Management authorities have also been advised to take necessary precautionary measures, the statement noted.