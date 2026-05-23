12 families evacuated as landslide reportedly reactivates in Udakalagama

A landslide has been reported to have reactivated in the Udakalagama area of the Gallella Grama Niladhari Division within the Ratnapura Divisional Secretariat Division, amid the prevailing adverse weather conditions affecting the country.

According to the Ratnapura District Disaster Management Coordinating Unit, a total of 12 families have been evacuated from the area as a precautionary measure.

This landslide-prone area was first identified in 2025, and following an on-site inspection conducted by geologists from the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO), the location was categorized as a high-risk landslide zone.

Accordingly, with signs of the landslide reactivating appearing at around 6.30 a.m. yesterday (22), families residing adjacent to the location were temporarily evacuated as a precautionary measure.