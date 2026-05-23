Over 2,300 Vesak Dansal registered islandwide so far: PHIU

Over 2,300 Vesak Dansal registered islandwide so far: PHIU

May 23, 2026   11:48 am

The Public Health Inspectors’ Union (PHIU) states that a total of 2,388 ‘Dansals’ across the island have been registered so far to be held in view of the upcoming Vesak festival.

The Secretary of the association, Chamil Muthukuda, stated that the registration of Dansals will continue until May 29. He also urged those intending to organise a Dansal to register it as soon as possible.

Speaking further, he said that the islandwide registration of Dansals for the Vesak festival commenced at the beginning of the month.

“Accordingly, the registration of these Dansals has been initiated at the Medical Officer of Health (MOH) office level across the country. By the end of yesterday, around 2,388 Dansals had been registered islandwide. The registration process for these Dansals will continue,” he said.

He further stated that registrations will continue until the day before the Vesak Full Moon Poya Day.

He added that individuals intending to organise a Dansal are encouraged to register without delay, as awareness programmes on hygienic food preparation and compliance with health standards will be conducted alongside the registration process at MOH offices.

“Therefore, to facilitate these procedures, we kindly request that if you are organising a Dansal, you meet the Public Health Inspector at the relevant Medical Officer of Health office and register at your earliest convenience,” he added.

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