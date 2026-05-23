Police seek public assistance to arrest suspect over Dikoya double murder

Hatton Police have released CCTV footage of the suspect allegedly involved in the murder of a couple in Dikoya, Hatton, and are seeking public assistance to locate and arrest the suspect.

According to police, the suspect had allegedly slit the woman’s throat using a sharp weapon on Thursday (21) before fleeing with 18 pounds worth of gold jewellery, including a gold necklace, wedding necklace (Thali), and earrings worn by the victim.

Police stated that the suspect had arrived in Dikoya town on the morning of May 21 and had visited several jewellery shops claiming that he wanted to purchase a gold necklace, while wandering around the town.

Police further said that at around 1.15 p.m., the suspect had entered the shop where the couple resided and remained hidden inside the premises.

Hatton Police, conducting investigations into the double murder, stated that the suspect allegedly murdered the couple before leaving the shop at around 5.30 p.m. the same day.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in charge of Hatton has requested the public with any information regarding the suspect to contact the Hatton SSP via ‘ 071 8591114 ‘, the Hatton Headquarters Chief Inspector via ‘ 071 8591117 ‘, or the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Criminal Investigation Division of Hatton Police via ‘ 071 8593163 ‘.