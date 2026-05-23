After 19-year trial, five sentenced to death over assault homicide

The Balapitiya High Court sentenced five accused to death after a 19-year trial, finding them guilty of assaulting and murdering an individual using poles and clubs.

The convicted individuals include members of the same family, comprising a father, his sons, and other relatives, said Ada Derana reporter.

The victim, a resident of Bataduwa, Batapola, was killed by the accused on or around July 29, 2007, following a family dispute.

Delivering the verdict, the Balapitiya High Court Judge stated that the prosecution had proven the charges beyond reasonable doubt, leading to the imposition of the death penalty.