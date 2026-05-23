After 19-year trial, five sentenced to death over assault homicide

After 19-year trial, five sentenced to death over assault homicide

May 23, 2026   04:21 pm

The Balapitiya High Court sentenced five accused to death after a 19-year trial, finding them guilty of assaulting and murdering an individual using poles and clubs.

The convicted individuals include members of the same family, comprising a father, his sons, and other relatives, said Ada Derana reporter.

The victim, a resident of Bataduwa, Batapola, was killed by the accused on or around July 29, 2007, following a family dispute.

Delivering the verdict, the Balapitiya High Court Judge stated that the prosecution had proven the charges beyond reasonable doubt, leading to the imposition of the death penalty.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President AKD assures country will not face another economic collapse like in 2022 (English)

President AKD assures country will not face another economic collapse like in 2022 (English)

Opposition parties convene to discuss rising economic pressure from rupee depreciation (English)

Opposition parties convene to discuss rising economic pressure from rupee depreciation (English)

Opposition requests for an all-party conference to discuss current economic concerns (English)

Opposition requests for an all-party conference to discuss current economic concerns (English)

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Prices of imported items could rise by 25% amid rupee depreciation: CLA (English)

Prices of imported items could rise by 25% amid rupee depreciation: CLA (English)

Govt. to prioritise rural roads, drinking water supply and waste management in next budget (English)

Govt. to prioritise rural roads, drinking water supply and waste management in next budget (English)

Govt says exchange rate fluctuations can't be controlled overnight; Opp. warns of interest rate hike (English)

Govt says exchange rate fluctuations can't be controlled overnight; Opp. warns of interest rate hike (English)