Police uncover more details on 21 Sri Lankan suspects deported from Dubai

Police uncover more details on 21 Sri Lankan suspects deported from Dubai

May 23, 2026   04:38 pm

Sri Lanka Police have uncovered further details regarding the 21 suspects who were brought back to the island last morning (22) following their deportation from Dubai.

Among the deported individuals are ‘Mahawatte Chamara’ and ‘Wanathe Kudu Duminda’, who are identified as notorious drug traffickers against whom Red Notices had been obtained by the police.

It is reported that the duo had been arrested during a party held in Dubai.

According to police, ‘Kudu Duminda’ is identified as the alleged mastermind behind the shooting incident in Borella on August 8, 2025, which resulted in the deaths of two individuals and injuries to three others.

The suspect has been handed over to the Colombo Crime Division (CCD) for further investigations. 

Police further stated that five close associates of ‘Kudu Duminda’ were also among the group deported to Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, the drug trafficker known as ‘Mahawatte Chamara’ has been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further interrogation.

Apart from these individuals, the majority of the remaining suspects were arrested in Dubai for allegedly recording and circulating on social media footage of the missile and drone attacks carried out by Iran in the UAE.

Police further stated that during their detention, authorities in Dubai had confiscated their belongings, including cash and gold jewellery, before deporting them to Sri Lanka.

Two women were reportedly also among the deported individuals, and they were handed over last afternoon (23) to the respective police stations where cases have been filed against them, for further investigations.

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