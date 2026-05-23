PM Harini returns after concluding official visit to UK

Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya returned to the island on Saturday (23) after concluding a successful official visit to the United Kingdom from 18 to 22 May, the PM’s Office said.

The visit was undertaken to participate in the 43rd Commonwealth of Learning (COL) Board of Governors Meeting 2026 and to advance bilateral, academic, and community engagement.

The Prime Minister commenced her programme with academic engagements at the Institute of Development Studies (IDS), University of Sussex, where she addressed the 60th anniversary celebration.

The Prime Minister subsequently delivered the 2026 Annual Lecture at St. Antony’s College, University of Oxford, organised by the Oxford School of Global and Area Studies (OSGA).

During her visit to Oxford, she also engaged with scholars and Sri Lankan fellows of the Chevening CRISP programme.

During the visit, Prime Minister Amarasuriya held bilateral discussions with Rt Hon. Yvette Cooper Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom.

During the discussions, Prime Minister Amarasuriya conveyed Sri Lanka’s appreciation for the United Kingdom’s support following Cyclone Ditwah, including ongoing rebuilding and recovery assistance, and commended the UK’s continued efforts to facilitate increased bilateral trade and exports for Sri Lanka.

She also briefed the UK side on Sri Lanka’s economic developments and policy priorities, reaffirming the Government’s commitment to human rights, reconciliation, and the country’s positive growth trajectory. Both sides exchanged views on global geopolitical developments, energy challenges, and regional connectivity, and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

At a discussion with Rt Hon. Bridget Phillipson, UK Secretary of State for Education Prime Minister Amarasuriya emphasized the importance of sustaining meaningful institutional partnerships, enhancing quality assurance in higher education, and expanding opportunities for students and educators. Both sides reaffirmed the long-standing and historic cooperation between Sri Lanka and the United Kingdom in education and expressed interest in further deepening collaboration in student mobility, joint programmes, and research.

The Prime Minister also met with academic experts from the British Council at the High Commission in London to discuss strengthening cooperation in education, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

The discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in education, particularly in teacher training, English language programmes, education frameworks, and language acquisition skills. The meeting also addressed ways to improve quality assurance, expand research collaboration, and enhance learning opportunities for students and educators.

The Prime Minister attended the 43rd Commonwealth of Learning (COL) Board of Governors Meeting 2026 from 21 to 22 May 2026. She met with Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Nations, at the Commonwealth Secretariat, where discussions focused on strengthening cooperation within the Commonwealth framework, including climate change, climate finance, democratic governance, and women’s political participation.

The Secretary-General reaffirmed the Commonwealth’s readiness to continue supporting Sri Lanka through technical assistance, capacity-building initiatives, and collaboration in areas including climate finance and electoral governance.

Prime Minister Amarasuriya visited the London Buddhist Vihara ahead of its upcoming centenary celebrations, where she met with the Most Venerable Bogoda Seelawimala Nayaka Thera, Chief Sangha Nayaka of Great Britain and Head of the London Buddhist Vihara and discussed the preparations for the celebrations and the Vihara’s longstanding contribution to the Sri Lankan community.

She subsequently engaged with members of the Sri Lankan community at a separate community event.

Concluding her successful official visit to the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya arrived in Sri Lanka this morning (23) via Bandaranaike International Airport, the statement added.