Police arrest suspect over Dikoya double murder

Police said that the suspect wanted in connection with the recent double murder of an elderly couple inside a shop located in the Dikoya Town in Hatton, has been arrested this evening (23).

Police said the suspect was arrested while hiding at a house located in a tea estate in the Bogawantalawa police area, based on information received.

Several items of gold jewellery stolen by the suspect following the murder have also been taken into police custody.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the suspect, who is originally from Badulla, was residing in Dikoya after marriage and that the residence he was found hiding inside belonged to a woman he had come into contact with through social media.

Earlier today, Hatton Police released CCTV footage of the suspect of the suspect in question and sought public assistance to locate and arrest the suspect.

According to police, the suspect had allegedly slit the elderly woman’s throat and murdered her husband using a sharp weapon on Thursday (21) before fleeing with 18 pounds worth of gold jewellery, including a gold necklace, a wedding necklace (Thali), and earrings worn by the victim.

Police stated that the suspect had arrived in Dikoya town on the morning of May 21 and had visited several jewellery shops claiming that he wanted to purchase a gold necklace, while wandering around the town.

Police further said that at around 1.15 p.m., the suspect had entered the shop where the couple resided and remained hidden inside the premises.

Hatton Police, conducting investigations into the double murder, stated that the suspect allegedly murdered the couple before leaving the shop at around 5.30 p.m. the same day.