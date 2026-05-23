Some progress made, says top US diplomat on Iran talks

Some progress made, says top US diplomat on Iran talks

May 23, 2026   08:58 pm

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Saturday that “some progress (was) made” in peace talks with Iran.

“There might be some news (on Iran) later today. There may not be. I hope there will be. I am not sure yet. There has been some progress done,” Rubio told reporters in New Delhi following his talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“There is a chance that maybe later today, tomorrow, maybe couple of days, we may have something to say, but this issue needs to be solved one way or another,” he added.

“Iran can never have a nuclear weapon. The strait needs to be open without tolls. They need to turn over their highly enriched uranium. We need to address that issue. We need to address the issue of enrichment.”

“That’s what we’re working on right now, but this problem will be solved one way or the other. We hope it’s done through the diplomatic route. That’s what we’re working on.”

The US and Iran have been negotiating through Islamabad proposals and counterproposals to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, as well as tackle concerns over Tehran’s nuclear program and its demand for sanctions relief.

Source: AA
--Agencies 

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