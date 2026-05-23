Over 27,000 people affected by adverse weather across Sri Lanka

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) states that more than 27,000 individuals across the island have been affected by the prevailing adverse weather conditions.

According to a report issued by the centre this afternoon (23), a total of 27,419 individuals from 6,907 families have been affected by the ongoing inclement weather.

The disaster has impacted 34 Divisional Secretariat divisions across six districts, while one fatality has also been reported this far.

Meanwhile, the report further notes that two houses have been completely destroyed, while another 807 houses have sustained partial damage due to the adverse weather conditions.