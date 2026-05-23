US President Donald Trump has a qualm with critics. He said that the insult he hates most is being called “dumb”. However, he has no objection to being called a “brilliant tyrant dictator”.

The 79-year-old, while speaking to supporters in New York on Friday, said that he hates the insult “dumb” so much that he asked his doctor for a test that he can take to prove critics wrong.

“I’m the smartest guy you’re ever going to meet,” Trump told the crowd. He followed it up with a question, “And don’t you want to have a smart person as president?”

Although the rally was supposed to be on the topic of affordability, Trump digressed to speak about a conversation he had with his doctor after the controversy surrounding his ‘mental fitness’.

“They hit me with a bad one: He’s a dumb person”, Trump complained.

“I said, ‘Doctor, I don’t mind being called a brilliant tyrant dictator, but I don’t want to be called dumb,’“ the Republican leader continued recalling the conversation.

“‘What do I do, doctor? Is there some kind of test I can take?’ Trump said, ‘Actually, sir, there is. It’s a cognitive test.’ I said, ‘How many presidents have taken it?’ ‘None... No people have taken it.’ I said, ‘Well, is it good or bad? Is it tough?’“

Trump explained to the crowd how the questions “start off easy” but by the end of it become “pretty hard”.

Trump has boasted about ‘acing’ cognitive tests multiple times, and last month, he lashed out at his Democrat predecessors, saying that any presidential or vice presidential candidate must go through cognitive tests prior to running for the posts.

“Anybody running for President or Vice President should be forced to take a Cognitive Examination prior to entering the Race! By doing so, we wouldn’t be surprised at people like Barack “Hussein” Obama, or Sleepy Joe Biden, getting “ELECTED”, he wrote on Truth Social.

The Republican President continued in his post, “I took the Exam three times during my (“THREE!”) Terms as President, and ACED IT ALL THREE TIMES - An Achievement that, even on a single Exam, according to the Doctors, has rarely been done before!”

According to the Daily Beast, Dr Henry David Abraham, professor of psychiatry emeritus at Tufts University School of Medicine said that taking the exam three times on such a short notice is concerning.

The Montreal Cognitive Assessment that Trump claims passing, is a test that screens for dementia.

Dr John Gartner, a former Johns Hopkins University professor, told the publication that there are signs that Trump’s cognitive faculties are “deteriorating”.

“Anybody who has eyes, ears, and a brain... and hasn’t drunk the Kool-Aid or been bitten by a MAGA zombie, can see for themselves that this person is transparently mentally ill and cognitively deteriorating,” Gartner said.

However, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth gushed about Trump’s health and called him the “sharpest” and “most insightful” commander-in-chief the country has seen in a long time.

Source: NDTV

--Agencies