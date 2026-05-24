Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island today

Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island today

May 24, 2026   06:51 am

South-West monsoon is gradually getting established over the island, according to the Department of Meteorology. 

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts. 

Fairly heavy rainfall above 50 mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. 

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the rest of the island, the Met. Department stated. 

Fairly strong winds about (30-40) kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-central, North-western and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee district, it added.  

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers

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