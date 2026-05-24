Suspect dies after trading gunfire with officers near White House, Secret Service says

Suspect dies after trading gunfire with officers near White House, Secret Service says

May 24, 2026   06:53 am

Officers shot ​a suspect who fired at a White House ‌checkpoint on Saturday evening, who then died after being taken to the hospital, the Secret Service said.

A person approached the ​checkpoint at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue ​near the White House, pulled a gun out ⁠of his bag and started shooting at ​officers, according to a Secret Service statement posted ​on social media. Officers returned fire and shot the suspect, the agency said.

A bystander was also struck by gunfire, but ​it was not clear how badly the ​person was hurt, according to a separate Secret Service statement ‌cited ⁠by multiple news outlets. The statement said it was not clear who fired the shot that hit the bystander.

The shooting suspect was identified as an ​emotionally disturbed ​person, a ⁠law enforcement official told Reuters, adding that a "stay-away order" had been issued ​to him previously.

No law enforcement personnel were injured, ​the ⁠Secret Service said.

President Donald Trump was at the White House during the incident, the Secret Service said.

Source: Reuters
--Agencies 

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