Over 28,000 people affected by adverse weather across Sri Lanka

More than 28,000 people have been affected by the prevailing adverse weather conditions, according to the Disaster Management Centre (DMC).

The latest report issued by the DMC states that 28,933 individuals belonging to 7,482 families have been impacted by the ongoing inclement weather.

The highest number of affected persons has been reported from the Gampaha District, where 15,313 individuals from 3,950 families have been affected, while one death has also been reported.

In addition, 4,265 persons from 1,219 families in the Puttalam District, 4,566 persons from 1,051 families in the Colombo District, 4,558 persons from 1,204 families in the Ratnapura District, 141 persons from 34 families in the Kalutara District, 80 persons from 20 families in the Trincomalee District, seven persons from nine families in the Galle District, and three persons from one family in the Vavuniya District have also been affected due to the inclement weather.

Meanwhile, the DMC report further noted that two houses have been completely destroyed while 836 houses have suffered partial damages due to the disaster situation.

The highest number of housing damages has also been reported from the Gampaha District, where two fully damaged houses and 530 partially damaged houses have been recorded.

The Disaster Management Centre stated that these figures have been reported from 34 Divisional Secretariat divisions across eight districts islandwide.