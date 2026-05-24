22-year-old arrested for aiding and abetting shooting incident

A suspect accused of aiding and abetting a fatal shooting has been arrested by the Galle Divisional Crimes Investigation Bureau.

The shooting incident had taken place on May 12 in the Dangedara area within the Galle Police Division, where a gunman who arrived in a car had opened fire and killed a person.

Following investigations launched by the Galle Divisional Crimes Investigation Bureau, the suspect was arrested yesterday (23).

The arrested suspect is a 22-year-old resident of Thalpe, Habaraduwa, police said.

Further investigations are being carried out by the Galle Divisional Crimes Investigation Bureau.