Youth arrested over Rs. 8 mln gold chain thefts using stolen motorcycles

A suspect has been arrested by the Western Province South Crimes Division for allegedly robbing gold chains worth around Rs. 8 million using stolen motorcycles.

Police said the suspect was found in possession of two stolen motorcycles used in the robberies, 18 gold chains believed to be stolen property, and 17 grams and 800 milligrams of the narcotic substance “Ice” (Crystal Methamphetamine) at the time of arrest.

According to police, complaints had been repeatedly filed over the past three months from the police divisions of Maharagama, Homagama, Meegoda, Mirihana, Kottawa, and Malabe, reporting that a motorcyclist riding a scooter-type motorcycle was snatching gold chains from women on the road.

Acting on a tip-off received by a police constable attached to the Western Province South Crimes Division, officers, including the Officer-in-Charge (OIC), were conducting crime prevention duties near the Homagama Hospital area when they intercepted and arrested the suspect by blocking his path with a police jeep.

During preliminary questioning, the suspect admitted that one of the motorcycles used in the crimes had been stolen on March 10 near the Maharagama Cancer Hospital, and that he had used it to carry out all the chain snatching incidents.

Investigations further revealed that the suspect had also stolen another motorcycle from the Grandpass area, which has since been recovered by police.

Police said all the stolen gold items had been sold to a single pawnshop in the Maharagama area.

The suspect, a 28-year-old resident of Pannipitiya, is reportedly heavily addicted to the drug ‘Ice,’ police said.

The Western Province South Crimes Division is continuing further investigations into the incident.