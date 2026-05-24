Provincial Council elections unlikely this year, says Tilvin Silva

The General Secretary of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), Tilvin Silva, says that it will not be possible to hold the Provincial Council elections this year.

He made these remarks while responding to questions raised by journalists after the opening of the National People’s Power (NPP) new coordination office in the Jaffna District, held yesterday (23).

Journalists inquired as to whether there is any pressure from India to hold the Provincial Council elections soon.

In response, Tilvin Silva emphasized that improving understanding between the governments of the two countries is not a solution to the existing issues.

He stated that funds were allocated in the recent budget for the Provincial Council elections. However, due to the impact of Cyclone Ditwah, the government had to allocate Rs. 500 billion for disaster relief, despite funds already being set aside for elections. Therefore, he noted that it would not be possible to hold the elections this year.

He further explained that a new issue has also emerged, and that the delay in holding Provincial Council elections is due to disruptions in the legal framework that existed during the time of former President Ranil Wickremesinghe regarding the election procedure.

As a result, a parliamentary committee has been appointed to determine under which legal framework the Provincial Councils should be conducted, he aaid, adding that once the committee report is received, the government will consider it, and if no further issues arise, it may be possible to hold the elections next year.

He added that there is no pressure from India whatsoever and that there is a very good and friendly relationship, along with a strong understanding, between the Indian government and the Sri Lankan government.

He further stated that they have created a country free of racism for the people in the North, released a large extent of land previously occupied by military camps, and opened and developed roads, including new constructions.

He also noted that under the “Praja Shakthi” programme, empowerment initiatives are being carried out for the people, and that India understands the situation. He concluded that both governments are working in close cooperation.