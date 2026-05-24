Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath to visit New Zealand and Australia

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath to visit New Zealand and Australia

May 24, 2026   12:13 pm

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, is scheduled to undertake an official visit to New Zealand and Australia from 26 May to 03 June 2026, at the invitation of the two Governments. 

During the visit, Minister Herath will hold bilateral discussions with his counterparts, Minister Winston Peters of New Zealand and Minister Penny Wong of Australia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism stated. 

He will also meet senior government representatives, officials, business leaders, academics, think tanks, and members of the Sri Lankan community in both countries. 

A key highlight of the visit to New Zealand will be the ceremonial opening of the Sri Lanka High Commission in Wellington, the Ministry added. 

The visit is expected to further strengthen Sri Lanka’s longstanding relations with both New Zealand and Australia and enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

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