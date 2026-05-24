31,000 in eight districts affected by adverse weather

More than 31,000 people in eight districts have been affected by the prevailing adverse weather conditions, according to the Disaster Management Centre (DMC).

The latest report issued by the DMC states that 31,072 individuals belonging to 7,983 families have been impacted by the ongoing inclement weather.

The highest number of affected persons has been reported from the Gampaha District, where 15,313 individuals from 3,950 families have been affected, while one death has also been reported.

In addition, 4,265 persons from 1,219 families in the Puttalam District, 4,566 persons from 1,571 families in the Colombo District, 4,558 persons from 1,204 families in the Ratnapura District, 73 persons from 15 families in the Kalutara District, 80 persons from 20 families in the Trincomalee District, seven persons from three families in the Galle District, and three persons from one family in the Vavuniya District have also been affected due to the inclement weather.

Meanwhile, the DMC report further noted that two houses have been destroyed while 859 houses have suffered partial damages due to the disaster situation.