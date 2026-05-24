31,000 in eight districts affected by adverse weather

31,000 in eight districts affected by adverse weather

May 24, 2026   04:35 pm

More than 31,000 people in eight districts have been affected by the prevailing adverse weather conditions, according to the Disaster Management Centre (DMC).

The latest report issued by the DMC states that 31,072 individuals belonging to 7,983 families have been impacted by the ongoing inclement weather.

The highest number of affected persons has been reported from the Gampaha District, where 15,313 individuals from 3,950 families have been affected, while one death has also been reported.

In addition, 4,265 persons from 1,219 families in the Puttalam District, 4,566 persons from 1,571 families in the Colombo District, 4,558 persons from 1,204 families in the Ratnapura District, 73 persons from 15 families in the Kalutara District, 80 persons from 20 families in the Trincomalee District, seven persons from three families in the Galle District, and three persons from one family in the Vavuniya District have also been affected due to the inclement weather.

Meanwhile, the DMC report further noted that two houses have been destroyed while 859 houses have suffered partial damages due to the disaster situation.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.05.24

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.05.24

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.05.24

Children's rights must be given priority among fundamental rights in Sri Lanka - Sajith (English)

Children's rights must be given priority among fundamental rights in Sri Lanka - Sajith (English)

Over 27,000 individuals affected by adverse weather across Sri Lanka (English)

Over 27,000 individuals affected by adverse weather across Sri Lanka (English)

'No economic crisis in Sri Lanka ever again'  President Anura Kumara (English)

'No economic crisis in Sri Lanka ever again'  President Anura Kumara (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President AKD assures country will not face another economic collapse like in 2022 (English)

President AKD assures country will not face another economic collapse like in 2022 (English)

Opposition parties convene to discuss rising economic pressure from rupee depreciation (English)

Opposition parties convene to discuss rising economic pressure from rupee depreciation (English)

Opposition requests for an all-party conference to discuss current economic concerns (English)

Opposition requests for an all-party conference to discuss current economic concerns (English)