Level 2 landslide warnings issued to several areas in two districts

Level 2 landslide warnings have been issued to several areas of two districts owing to the prevailing heavy rainfall conditions across the country.

The warning issued by the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) will be in effect from 5:00 p.m. today (24) until 5:00 p.m. tomorrow (25).

Warning Level 2: Amber (Alert)

Kegalle District: Dehiowita, Deraniyagala, Ruwanwella, Yatiyanthota

Ratnapura District: Kuruwita, Ratnapura, Eheliyagoda, Ayagama

Warning Level 1: Yellow (Watch)

Colombo District: Seethawaka, Padukka

Gampaha District: Attanagalla

Kalutara District: Palindanuwara, Matugama, Bulathsinhala, Agalawatta, Ingiriya, Horana

Kegalle District: Bulathkohupitiya

Nuwara Eliya District: Ambagamuwa

Ratnapura District: Kiriella, Pelmadulla, Nivithigala, Elapatha, Kalawana