Express train engine derails in Maradana

An engine attached to the daily express train operating from Maradana to Hikkaduwa derailed in Maradana this evening (24), railway sources said.

The incident occurred when the engine was moving from the railway yard towards coaches stationed at Maradana Railway Station. The derailment took place near the Maradana bridge.

According to reports, four wheels of the engine came off the rails, resulting in the blockage of one rail track between Maradana and Colombo Fort.

Workers have been deployed to the site and are engaging in restoring normal train operations and clearing the affected track, the Sri Lanka Railways said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.