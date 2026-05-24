Sri Lanka broad money supply expands by over Rs. 2.1 trillion in 15 months - CHR

Sri Lanka broad money supply expands by over Rs. 2.1 trillion in 15 months - CHR

May 24, 2026   06:30 pm

The Center for Human Rights and Research (CHR) has stated that the Central Bank of Sri Lanka’s broad money supply has exceeded Rs. 2.1 trillion, citing what it describes as significant monetary expansion over recent months.

According to the organization, the amount of currency in circulation has increased by Rs. 303,956 million over the past 17 months alone.

The claim was made in a statement issued under the letterhead of the “Center for Human Rights and Research (CHR),” released today (24) by Executive Director Rajith Keerthi Tennakoon.

The statement references data from the Central Bank’s Weekly Economic Indicators (dated 28 March 2025 and 22 May 2026) to illustrate changes in money supply.

It notes that the broad money supply stood at Rs. 14,439.1 billion in January 2025 and rose to Rs. 16,585.7 billion by March 2026.

This represents an expansion of Rs. 2,146.1 billion (approximately Rs. 2.1 trillion) over a 15-month period, according to the statement.

The report further highlights what it describes as monetary expansion through increases in broad money supply (M2b), which it characterizes as money creation or “money printing” by the Central Bank.

 

 

Sri Lanka broad money supply by Adaderana Online

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