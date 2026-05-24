Police warn motorists against using non-standard number plates

Police have warned motorists not to operate vehicles fitted with distorted or non-standard number plates, despite delays in the issuance of official registration plates.

Deputy Inspector General in charge of Traffic Control and Road Safety, W.P.J. Seneviratne said vehicles cannot legally be driven using altered number plates even if official plates have not yet been issued.

He, however, noted that motorists are permitted to display a vehicle number printed on an A4-sized sheet in accordance with guidelines issued by the Department of Motor Traffic.

The Department of Motor Traffic had suspended the issuance of vehicle number plates for nearly 10 months due to the lack of a supplier. Reports indicate that approximately 400,000 number plates have been affected as a result.

Authorities said the issuance of official number plates is expected to recommence on or before June 10.

Meanwhile, motorists have also raised concerns over police imposing fines on vehicles displaying such unofficial number plates.

Responding to the matter, police stated that action may still be taken against vehicle owners using number plates that fail to meet approved standards.