Donald Trump says United States will not rush into a deal with Iran

President Donald Trump said the United States will not “rush into a deal” with Iran, adding that the American blockade of Iranian ports will remain in “full force and effect” until an agreement is reached.

“The negotiations are proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner, and I have informed my representatives not to rush into a deal in that time is on our side,” Trump wrote in a social media post Sunday morning. “Both sides must take their time and get it right. There can be no mistakes! Our relationship with Iran is becoming a much more professional and productive one.”

Trump reiterated that Iran must understand “that they cannot develop or procure a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb.”

The president yesterday said an agreement between the United States and Iran had been “largely negotiated” and that the Strait of Hormuz would be reopened, signaling potential momentum toward ending the monthslong war.

The deal is expected to unfold in two phases, a regional source with knowledge of the negotiations told CNN. In the first phase, Iran will reopen the Strait of Hormuz to its pre-war status with shipping security in the region ensured, and provide assurances that it will not pursue nuclear weapons, the source said. Iran will also be allowed to resume the sale of fuel and oil.

The second phase, lasting 30-60 days, will focus on detailed negotiations over the nuclear issue and other, broader issues, the source said.

Source: CNN

-- Agencies