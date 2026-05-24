T-56 rifle unearthed from Somawathiya Reserve

The Colombo Crime Division (CCD) has recovered a T-56 assault rifle buried beneath a tree inside the Somawathiya National Reserve.

The weapon was discovered today (24) during a special operation carried out by officers attached to Investigation Unit 5 of the CCD.

Police said the raid was launched following information received from a private informant.

However, authorities have not yet identified the exact owner of the firearm.

Police suspect the weapon may have belonged to the individual who was shot dead by police in Welikanda recently after allegedly attempting to attack officers with a sharp weapon.

Further investigations into the incident are being conducted by the Colombo Crime Division.