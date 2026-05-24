Netanyahu issues first public response to emerging US-Iran agreement

Netanyahu issues first public response to emerging US-Iran agreement

May 24, 2026   10:24 pm

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly responded for the first time Sunday to reports of an emerging US-Iran agreement to end the war, stating that “Iran will never have a nuclear weapon.”

The message was posted on X alongside what appeared to be an AI-generated image of Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump.

Trump and Netanyahu spoke on Saturday following reports of progress toward a US memorandum of understanding with Iran, amid Israeli concerns that a limited deal –that is focused on extending the ceasefire and reopening the Strait of Hormuz would fail to address core issues for Israel, primarily Iran’s nuclear program and stockpile of enriched uranium.

According to an Israeli official, Trump reassured Netanyahu that he would “stand firm” in negotiations on his demand for the dismantling of Iran’s nuclear program and the removal of all enriched uranium from its territory, and would not sign a final agreement without these conditions being met.

Source: CNN
-- Agencies

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