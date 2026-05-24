No agreement between Iran and US expected to be signed today

No agreement between Iran and US expected to be signed today

May 24, 2026   10:45 pm

A US agreement with Iran is not expected to be signed today, a senior administration official tells CNN. According to the official, details of the agreement are still being negotiated.

Iran has committed in principle to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and dispose of its stockpile of highly enriched uranium as part of the agreement with the United States, a separate administration official said.

How exactly the stockpile is disposed of remains to be negotiated, the official added, as does the length of a moratorium on future uranium enrichment.

Sanctions relief and unfreezing Iranian assets would follow only if the Strait reopens and Iran follows through on its commitments to negotiate curbs on its nuclear program, the official said.

The specific dollar amount that Iran would receive as part of the deal have yet to be negotiated, the official said.

This comes the day after President Donald Trump said that an agreement between the United States and Iran had been “largely negotiated,” signaling potential momentum toward ending the monthslong war.

It is still not certain if this draft will turn into a final agreement.

Source: CNN
-- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Funds allocated for elections were used to provide relief to Ditwah victims - JVP's Tilvin Silva (English)

Funds allocated for elections were used to provide relief to Ditwah victims - JVP's Tilvin Silva (English)

Funds allocated for elections were used to provide relief to Ditwah victims - JVP's Tilvin Silva (English)

Monsoon rains continue to batter Sri Lanka; Fishermen warned of rough seas and strong winds (English)

Monsoon rains continue to batter Sri Lanka; Fishermen warned of rough seas and strong winds (English)

''Stop being arrogant'' Sajith tells Govt. to immediately pursue a successor agreement with IMF (English)

''Stop being arrogant'' Sajith tells Govt. to immediately pursue a successor agreement with IMF (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.05.24

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.05.24

Children's rights must be given priority among fundamental rights in Sri Lanka - Sajith (English)

Children's rights must be given priority among fundamental rights in Sri Lanka - Sajith (English)

Over 27,000 individuals affected by adverse weather across Sri Lanka (English)

Over 27,000 individuals affected by adverse weather across Sri Lanka (English)

'No economic crisis in Sri Lanka ever again'  President Anura Kumara (English)

'No economic crisis in Sri Lanka ever again'  President Anura Kumara (English)