No agreement between Iran and US expected to be signed today

A US agreement with Iran is not expected to be signed today, a senior administration official tells CNN. According to the official, details of the agreement are still being negotiated.

Iran has committed in principle to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and dispose of its stockpile of highly enriched uranium as part of the agreement with the United States, a separate administration official said.

How exactly the stockpile is disposed of remains to be negotiated, the official added, as does the length of a moratorium on future uranium enrichment.

Sanctions relief and unfreezing Iranian assets would follow only if the Strait reopens and Iran follows through on its commitments to negotiate curbs on its nuclear program, the official said.

The specific dollar amount that Iran would receive as part of the deal have yet to be negotiated, the official said.

This comes the day after President Donald Trump said that an agreement between the United States and Iran had been “largely negotiated,” signaling potential momentum toward ending the monthslong war.

It is still not certain if this draft will turn into a final agreement.

Source: CNN

-- Agencies