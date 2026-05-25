Increase in rainfall expected over Southwestern parts of island in next few days

Southwest Monsoon is gradually establishing across the island, an increase in rainfall over the southwestern parts of the island is expected during the next few days, according to the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Fairly heavy rainfall above 75 mm are likely at some places in these areas, the Met. Department stated .

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva and Eastern provinces after 1.00 pm.

Fairly strong winds about (30-40) kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-central, North-western and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee district, it added.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.