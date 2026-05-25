Iran not seeking nuclear weapons, says President Pezeshkian amid peace talks

Iran not seeking nuclear weapons, says President Pezeshkian amid peace talks

May 25, 2026   06:24 am

President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday said that Iran is prepared to reassure the international community that it is not pursuing nuclear weapons, reiterating Tehran’s commitment to diplomacy and regional stability amid talks with the US to achieve a complete solution to the crisis in the West Asia region.

According to state media Press TV, the President made these remarks during his visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

Pezeshkian said the Islamic Republic remains open to providing assurances that its nuclear programme is strictly peaceful in nature.

“We are ready to assure the world that we are not seeking nuclear weapons and are not seeking unrest in the region,” he said, as quoted by Press TV.

He also accused Israel of being a key source of instability in West Asia, arguing that it is “the Israeli regime that uses every opportunity to keep war and instability alive”, rather than Iran.

At the same time, Pezeshkian stressed that Iranian negotiators would not compromise on national dignity and honour in ongoing discussions with international stakeholders, particularly the US, to strike a peace deal to end the ongoing hostilities.

According to Press TV, Tehran maintains that under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), it has the right to pursue nuclear technology for peaceful purposes, including energy generation, medical applications, and scientific research.

While Iran has consistently denied seeking nuclear weapons, the United States and its allies continue to allege that Tehran may be attempting to develop the technical capability required for weaponisation.

Meanwhile, Axios, citing a US official, reported that the memorandum for a 60-day ceasefire between the US and Iran is in its final stages, with negotiators working to close remaining gaps and avert further escalation in the region. The deal would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and allow the resumption of Iranian oil sales.

According to the senior US official, the draft agreement hinges on a strict diplomatic architecture of “relief for performance”.

If implemented, the deal would immediately reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz, temporarily ease global energy market pressures, and establish a high-stakes 60-day window to negotiate the complete dismantlement of Iran’s nuclear program.

Both Trump and mediators reportedly suggest that an announcement could come as early as Sunday.

Source: ANI 
--Agencies

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