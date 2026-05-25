Three Chinese nationals arrested with foreign-made cigarettes worth over Rs. 6 mln at BIA

Three Chinese nationals arrested with foreign-made cigarettes worth over Rs. 6 mln at BIA

May 25, 2026   08:12 am

Three foreign passengers have been arrested by airport customs officers, at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) earlier today (25) for allegedly attempting to illegally smuggle a stock of foreign-manufactured cigarettes worth more than Rs. 6 million into the country.

The suspects, aged 31, 36, and 40, are Chinese businessmen, officials said.

According to Customs officials, the suspects were apprehended while attempting to exit through the “Green Channel,” a lane at the airport meant for passengers with nothing to declare.

Investigations revealed that the suspects had allegedly purchased the cigarettes in China and transported them to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, before arriving at the BIA in an attempt to divert the attention of customs officers.

Upon inspection, Customs officers had discovered 202 cartons containing 40,000 sticks of cigarettes concealed inside six pieces of luggage carried by the suspects.

Officials stated that the total value of the seized cigarettes is estimated at approximately Rs. 6.06 million.

The suspects remain in the custody of airport customs officers while further investigations are underway. 

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