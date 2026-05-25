Teacher recruitment exam held island-wide with over 160,000 candidates

Teacher recruitment exam held island-wide with over 160,000 candidates

May 25, 2026   08:56 am

More than 160,000 graduates had applied for the competitive examination held to fill Sinhala, Tamil and English medium teacher vacancies in national and provincial schools, the Department of Examinations stated.

The competitive examination for the recruitment of graduate holders currently serving in the public service, as well as other graduates, to the teaching service was held yesterday (24) at 1,048 examination centres islandwide.

According to the Department, 66,991 applications were submitted by graduates already employed in the public service, while 96,442 applications were received from other graduates.

In addition, the Department of Examinations had provided special arrangements for 323 applicants with special needs to sit for the examination.

In 2023, the Department of Examinations had planned to conduct a competitive examination for the recruitment of graduate holders in the public service to the teaching service. 

However, the examination was suspended due to three fundamental rights petitions filed before the Supreme Court and a separate case pending before the Court of Appeal.

Following the conclusion of all legal proceedings, this year’s examination was conducted allowing both graduates in the public service and other graduates to apply, with the aim of addressing the overall teacher shortage across the island. 

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