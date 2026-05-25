Sri Lanka introduces free 30-day ETA for tourists from 40 countries

The Department of Immigration and Emigration of Sri Lanka has announced that, with effect from 25 May 2026, nationals of 40 specified countries will be eligible to obtain a free-of-charge Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) for tourist purposes, valid for a period of 30 days.

The eligible countries are: Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belarus, Belgium, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Iran, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and United States of America.

The Department further clarified that nationals of the above countries, holding diplomatic, official, service, or ordinary passports, will be entitled to the free ETA under this scheme.

In addition, all foreign nationals, including those from the aforementioned countries as well as countries with bilateral reciprocal agreements with Sri Lanka—namely Maldives, Seychelles, and Singapore—are required to obtain an Electronic Travel Authorization prior to arrival in Sri Lanka.

Under the existing bilateral agreement, Maldivian nationals will continue to receive a 90-day tourist visa via the ETA system, it said.

The ETA issued under this scheme will be processed free of charge for eligible applicants. However, any ETA fees paid prior to 25 May 2026 will be non-refundable.

Under this scheme, tourists are entitled to a tourist visa (ETA) free of charge valid for 30 days (Maldivian nationals will receive 90 days), with double-entry facility permitted from the date of first arrival in Sri Lanka within the 30-day validity period, it noted.

Visitors wishing to extend their stay beyond 30 days may apply for an extension, subject to payment of the applicable visa fees.

The Department also emphasized that nationals of countries not included in the above list will continue to be governed by the standard Sri Lanka ETA visa regulations.