Ex- Minister Wimal Weerawansa produced before court

Former Minister Wimal Weerawansa, who was arrested by the Thalangama Police earlier today (25), has been produced before the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court.

He was arrested after arriving at the Thalangama Police Station to provide a statement regarding a recent incident that occurred near the National War Heroes’ Monument in Battaramulla.

On 18 May, police stated that legal action would be taken against a group, including the leader of the National Freedom Front (NFF), former Member of Parliament Wimal Weerawansa, over allegations of obstructing rehearsal held in preparation for the National War Heroes’ Day commemoration.

Police further noted that during rehearsals and preparatory arrangements for the main ceremony, a group of approximately 35 individuals, including the former MP, allegedly attempted to enter the National War Heroes’ Monument premises without authorization, thereby disrupting official duties and scheduled rehearsal activities. Officers present at the scene reportedly prevented entry and subsequently removed the group from the location.

Authorities confirmed that legal action will be pursued against those involved.

Meanwhile, a heated situation arose between police and former MP Wimal Weerawansa when he arrived at the War Heroes’ Monument near Parliament to pay floral tributes. He, along with a group comprising party activists, visited the site on 18 May to commemorate fallen soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the humanitarian operation.

However, a dispute occurred after security officials denied access to the memorial area for the laying of floral tributes, resulting in heightened tensions at the site.

Video footage also captured the former MP falling to the ground during an attempt to move forward as officers attempted to push the group back.

Subsequently, two individuals present at the scene were arrested and placed in a police vehicle. Weerawansa also entered the vehicle after which the arrested individuals were later released by police.