Indian Govt. donates 134 cabs to police stations in Northern Province

Indian Govt. donates 134 cabs to police stations in Northern Province

May 25, 2026   02:03 pm

A total of 134 single cabs donated by the government of India under the Indo–Sri Lanka Friendship Programme for Sri Lanka Police have been officially handed over to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake this morning (25) at the Presidential Secretariat.

The Indian government incurred an expenditure of approximately Rs. 300 million for the initiative and the vehicles are scheduled to be distributed among police stations in the Northern Province, the President’s Media Division said in a statement.

Speaking at the occasion, Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha stated that similar assistance would continue to be extended to Sri Lanka in the future.

In appreciation of the donation by the Indian government, Inspector General of Police Priyantha Weerasooriya presented a commemorative memento to Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha.

The Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, Ananda Wijepala, the Deputy Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, Sunil Watagala, the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security Ravi Seneviratne, officials of the Indian High Commission and senior officers of the Sri Lanka Police were also present at the occasion, the PMD added.

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