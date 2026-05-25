Sri Lanka to digitize all vehicle insurance documents in future

All insurance-related documents are expected to be digitized in the future under the ongoing vehicle insurance card digitization initiative, according to Dinusha Thilanka, the Chairman of the General Insurance Forum of the Insurance Association of Sri Lanka.

He made these remarks today (25) during a special media briefing held at the Department of Government Information to raise awareness about the digital insurance card system.

Speaking at the event, Thilanka stated that physical insurance cards currently issued for vehicles will eventually be discontinued. Instead, insurance companies will issue digital insurance cards.

He noted that motorists will be able to access their digital insurance cards through mobile phones, web platforms or QR codes.

Thilanka further explained that the authenticity of the digital insurance card can be verified at any time through the dedicated hotline number 1338.

He said the verification service would operate through three methods: USSD, SMS, and IVR (Interactive Voice Response).

Under the USSD method, users can dial *1338# and follow the on-screen menu to verify insurance details using either the vehicle number or policy number.

Confirmation of valid insurance coverage will be sent to the user’s mobile phone within seconds.

Under the SMS method, users can send either the vehicle number or policy number via SMS to 1338 to receive verification details.

Meanwhile, the IVR facility enables users to call 1338 and connect directly with the relevant insurance company’s call center after selecting the company through an automated menu system.

According to Chairman Dinusha Thilanka, the hotline service will remain operational 24 hours a day throughout the year to ensure uninterrupted access for the public.