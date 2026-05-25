Iran says conclusions reached on many issues with US but no deal imminent

Iran says conclusions reached on many issues with US but no deal imminent

May 25, 2026   02:31 pm

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday that conclusions have been reached on many topics discussed in a potential memorandum of understanding ⁠with the U.S., but this does not mean Tehran is close to signing an agreement.

The spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, added that Iran is negotiating ⁠an end to the war and is not currently discussing nuclear ⁠issues, and repeated that changes in the positions ⁠of U.S. officials create problems for any ⁠agreement.

Source: Reuters
-- Agencies

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