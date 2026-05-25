Iran says conclusions reached on many issues with US but no deal imminent
May 25, 2026 02:31 pm
Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday that conclusions have been reached on many topics discussed in a potential memorandum of understanding with the U.S., but this does not mean Tehran is close to signing an agreement.
The spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, added that Iran is negotiating an end to the war and is not currently discussing nuclear issues, and repeated that changes in the positions of U.S. officials create problems for any agreement.
Source: Reuters
-- Agencies