Iran says conclusions reached on many issues with US but no deal imminent

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday that conclusions have been reached on many topics discussed in a potential memorandum of understanding ⁠with the U.S., but this does not mean Tehran is close to signing an agreement.

The spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, added that Iran is negotiating ⁠an end to the war and is not currently discussing nuclear ⁠issues, and repeated that changes in the positions ⁠of U.S. officials create problems for any ⁠agreement.

Source: Reuters

-- Agencies