Police launch special island-wide security, traffic plan for Hajj Festival

Police launch special island-wide security, traffic plan for Hajj Festival

May 25, 2026   03:17 pm

A special security and traffic management programme will be implemented island-wide for this year’s Hajj festival, which falls on May 28, Sri Lanka Police have announced.

The Inspector General of Police has instructed all police stations across the country to take necessary measures to ensure the safety of devotees during the religious event, widely observed by Muslims around the world.

Accordingly, police officers will be deployed in and around mosques where special prayers are scheduled to take place.

A special traffic plan will also be enforced to ease congestion and facilitate the movement of devotees near mosques.

Police said mobile patrols, foot patrols and motorcycle patrols will be carried out in towns and cities with large Muslim populations.

Intelligence officers have also been assigned to strengthen security operations and obtain relevant information when required.

Police have appealed to the general public to cooperate with the security programme and urged people to immediately report any suspicious person or object to the nearest police station or through the emergency hotlines 119 or 118.

Sri Lanka Police stated that its objective is to ensure that Muslim devotees are able to carry out their religious observances peacefully and without interruption while maintaining religious harmony across the country.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Funds allocated for elections were used to provide relief to Ditwah victims - JVP's Tilvin Silva (English)

Funds allocated for elections were used to provide relief to Ditwah victims - JVP's Tilvin Silva (English)

Monsoon rains continue to batter Sri Lanka; Fishermen warned of rough seas and strong winds (English)

Monsoon rains continue to batter Sri Lanka; Fishermen warned of rough seas and strong winds (English)

''Stop being arrogant'' Sajith tells Govt. to immediately pursue a successor agreement with IMF (English)

''Stop being arrogant'' Sajith tells Govt. to immediately pursue a successor agreement with IMF (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.05.24

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.05.24

Children's rights must be given priority among fundamental rights in Sri Lanka - Sajith (English)

Children's rights must be given priority among fundamental rights in Sri Lanka - Sajith (English)

Over 27,000 individuals affected by adverse weather across Sri Lanka (English)

Over 27,000 individuals affected by adverse weather across Sri Lanka (English)