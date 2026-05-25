Renovated Ridiyagama Butterfly Garden to reopen on June 3

The renovated butterfly garden at the Ridiyagama Safari Park in Hambantota will be reopened to the public from June 3, the Department of National Zoological Gardens has announced.

The butterfly garden had remained inactive for a long period due to inadequate maintenance. Authorities have now renovated the facility in line with World Environment Day celebrations.

The Director General of the Department of National Zoological Gardens, Dr. Chandana Rajapaksa, revealed the details during a media briefing held today (25).

He said special plant species attractive to butterflies had been planted to create a more visually appealing environment for visitors.

According to Dr. Rajapaksa, 248 butterfly species have been recorded in Sri Lanka, including 31 endemic species.

He added that around 60 butterfly species have been identified within the butterfly garden area at the Ridiyagama Safari Park.

Dr. Rajapaksa further stated that the renovated garden has been designed to attract a greater number of butterflies while providing visitors with an enhanced viewing experience.

He also noted that a new free-flight aviary was opened at the safari park last month, allowing both local and foreign bird species to live in a natural environment.

Visitors will be able to observe birds moving freely instead of being confined to cages, he said.

According to the Department, both the aviary and the butterfly garden will together be promoted as a dedicated environmental zone during this year’s Environment Day programme.