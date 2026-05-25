Sri Lanka’s total exports, comprising both merchandise and services, reached US$ 1,380.93 million in April 2026, recording a year-on-year growth of 6 % compared to April 2025, the Sri Lanka Export Development Board (EDB) has stated.

According to provisional data released by Sri Lanka Customs, together with estimated figures for Gems & Jewellery and Petroleum Products, merchandise exports in April 2026 increased by 9.87% to US$ 1,063.77 million.

Earnings from services exports were estimated at US$ 317.16 million in April 2026, underscoring the growing importance of the services sector in driving Sri Lanka’s overall export performance, the EDB noted.

On a cumulative basis, total exports for the period January to April 2026 are estimated at US$ 5,784.38 million, reflecting a growth of 4.3 % over the corresponding period in 2025.

The EDB in a statement said that the positive export performance recorded during the first four months of 2026 highlights the resilience of Sri Lanka’s external sector. Sustained export earnings, supported by stable merchandise trade and the growing contribution of services exports, indicate a steady and encouraging recovery trajectory for the Sri Lankan economy in 2026.

Commenting on the export performance in April 2026, Mangala Wijesinghe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Sri Lanka Export Development Board (EDB), stated:

“Sri Lanka’s export sector continued to demonstrate resilience in April 2026, with total exports reaching US$ 1,380.93 million, recording a year-on-year growth of 6 % compared to April 2025. Merchandise exports recorded a notable increase of 9.87%, while services exports continued to make a significant contribution to overall export earnings, reflecting the growing importance of the services sector within the country’s export portfolio.

The cumulative export earnings of US$ 5,784.38 million during the first four months of 2026 underscore the stability and resilience of Sri Lanka’s export sector, despite challenging global economic conditions. Continued export promotion initiatives, market diversification efforts, and the implementation of strategic measures under the National Export Development Plan are expected to further strengthen export growth momentum and support the achievement of Sri Lanka’s export targets for 2026.”

Further analysis indicates that cumulative merchandise export earnings amounted to US$ 4,524.62 million during the period January to April 2026, reflecting a 4.8 % increase compared to the corresponding period in 2025.

Meanwhile, services exports maintained their positive growth momentum during the same period, increasing to an estimated US$ 1,259.76 million.