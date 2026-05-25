CBSL urges public not to be misled by deceptive claims on money printing

CBSL urges public not to be misled by deceptive claims on money printing

May 25, 2026   03:49 pm

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has urged the general public to remain vigilant and not be misled by deceptive statements pertaining to economic policies and issues.

In a statement, the Central Bank emphasized that subjects such as money printing, money supply and exchange rate determination require specialized technical knowledge and expertise for accurate analysis and interpretation.

The CBSL further noted that the general public should exercise caution regarding misleading assertions being made by individuals or parties who lack the necessary technical understanding of these complex economic issues.

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