No government pension? Surekuma Scheme offers alternative retirement benefits, says Social Security Board

The “Surekuma” pension scheme remains open for all individuals aged between 18 and 59 who are not entitled to government pension benefits, the Sri Lanka Social Security Board has announced.

In a statement, the Board said applicants are able to select their preferred pension amount based on their financial capacity and contribution ability.

Under the scheme, members will be entitled to a range of benefits, including a guaranteed monthly pension of Rs. 50,000 from the age of 60 until the end of life, depending on the selected plan.

The Board further stated that missed premium payments will not result in loss of benefits, as pension payouts will be adjusted in line with the accumulated balance in the member’s account.

In the event of the death of a member after retirement, the surviving spouse or dependent will continue to receive the pension until the member would have reached the age of 80.

If death occurs before pension commencement, Rs. 100,000 will be paid for funeral expenses, along with the option for the spouse to continue pension eligibility or withdraw the contributed amount with investment returns.

The statement further noted that in cases of disability caused by accident or illness, members will receive a Rs. 500,000 lump sum payment and a lifetime pension from the date of disability, with exemption from future contributions.

For permanent partial disability, a Rs. 100,000 payment will be provided, along with possible financial assistance for children’s education and other needs.

The scheme also allows applicants aged 18 to 29 to access benefits in flexible formats, including monthly, annual, or lump-sum payments depending on their requirements.

The Social Security Board added that contributions can be made between the ages of 20 and 45, with flexible payment options including quarterly, annual, and multi-year plans ranging from two to four years.

Further information can be obtained via 011 2 88 60 88 or WhatsApp 077 1 44 30 44.