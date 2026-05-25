Five forests in Anuradhapura declared as reserves

The government has declared five forests as protected reserves in conjunction with World Environment Day.

Speaking at a media briefing held today (25) to raise awareness of World Environment Day 2026, Minister of Environment Dr. Dammika Patabendi stated that, in addition to these declarations, measures are also underway to designate the ‘Moolagiya Ulpath’ area as a protected reserve.

Accordingly, Ritigala, Aliyawetuna Wewa, Bulagala, Konketiyawa and Kallanchiya forests have been declared reserves.

The Environment Minister pointed out that all five forests, covering a total extent of 2,169 hectares, are located within the Anuradhapura District, making the initiative particularly significant.

Meanwhile, Dr. Patabendi also announced that the ‘Kuda Bubula’ water spring will be declared as a reserve jointly by the Water Resources Board and the Central Environmental Authority.

The global theme for World Environment Day, which falls on June 5, is “Global Call for Climate Action.”

The Minister stated that Sri Lanka’s national theme, adapted from the global concept, will be “Let It Sprout – Let Us Mobilize to Mitigate Climate Change.”

Furthermore, he noted that the National Environment Week will be observed from May 30 to June 5 in conjunction with World Environment Day celebrations across the country.