Special visits allowed for prison inmates for Hajj and Vesak festivals

The Department of Prisons has announced special arrangements to facilitate family visits for inmates in view of the upcoming Hajj and Vesak festivals.

Accordingly, special visits will be allowed on May 28 and May 30 across all prisons in the country.

The Department said the initiative is aimed at allowing inmates to meet their relatives during the festive season under regulated conditions.

During these visits, relatives will be permitted to bring food and sweets for inmates. However, authorities have instructed that the items should be limited to quantities sufficient for a single inmate.

The Commissioner of Prisons and Media Spokesperson, A.C. Gajanayake stated that the arrangements will be implemented in line with existing health guidelines and prison regulations.

He further added that all visiting procedures will be carried out strictly under the established prison rules to ensure order and security within the institutions.