Trump demands Middle Eastern countries join Abraham Accords if Iran deal is reached

Trump demands Middle Eastern countries join Abraham Accords if Iran deal is reached

May 25, 2026   07:39 pm

US President Donald Trump on Monday (May 25) urged Muslim-majority nations across the Middle East and beyond to normalise relations with Israel as part of the emerging Iran peace deal.

In a lengthy social media post, Trump listed countries whose leaders he spoke with on Saturday about efforts to end the war with Iran.

“After all the work done by the United States to try and pull this very complex puzzle together, it should be mandatory that all of these Countries, at a minimum, simultaneously, sign onto the Abraham Accords.”

“Those Countries discussed are Saudi Arabia, The United Arab Emirates (already a Member!), Qatar, Pakistan, Turkiye, Egypt, Jordan, and Bahrain (already a Member!)”

The Abraham Accords are a set of agreements brokered under Trump in 2020 and widely heralded as a foreign policy success.

The Accords govern the normalisation of diplomatic relations between Israel and countries that have historically been hostile to it.

While they were welcomed in diplomatic circles as a step towards a more peaceful Middle East, they remain unpopular among the public in many parts of the region, not least because they do not tackle the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“It may be possible that one or two have a reason for not doing so, and that will be accepted, but most should be ready, willing, and able to make this Settlement with Iran a far more Historic Event than it would, otherwise, be,” Trump wrote in his Truth Social post.

“It should start with the immediate signing by Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and everybody else should follow suit. If they don’t, they should not be part of this Deal in that it shows bad intention.”

Source: AFP
-- Agencies

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